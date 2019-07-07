USA Today Sports

Centennial (Arizona) wide receiver Dyelan Miller commits to home state Wildcats

Photo: Billy Hardiman/Special for The Republic

Football

July 7, 2019

By: |

Peoria Centennial wide receiver Dyelan Miller gave the University of Arizona a commitment to play football on Thursday.

“It had the most family environment,” Milker said. “Coach (Noel) Mazzone kept it pretty real while I was on my visit.”

Miller, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, was offered by UA before his recruiting picked up in the spring. He recently was offered by Wisconsin.

Miller helped Centennial win the last two 5A championships. He is the second in-state player in the 2020 class to commit to the Wildcats. The other is Gilbert quarterback Will Plummer.

