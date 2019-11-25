Chandler enters top 10; four new teams enter Super 25 Football Ranks

With Chandler (Arizona) star running back Dae Dae Hunter injured last game, other players had to step up to fill the void he left.

One of those players was Jaheim Brown-Taylor. As reported by The Arizona Republic, when the Wolves got a costly penalty, Brown-Taylor had a 41-yard run to help them recover. Hunter ran the ball just one time, but Brown-Taylor put together strong runs to help Chandler stay undefeated and move past Salpointe Catholic (Tucson Arizona).

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Football Rankings, Week 14

Head coach Rick Garretson liked what he saw.

“Jaheim had his moment of greatness,” Garretson told The Arizona Republic. “We always talk about, when you get their opportunities, make something happen. I feel so elated for him, because we don’t win this game without those plays, his runs.”

The Wolves’ big victory helped them enter the top 10 of the rankings this week. The team was previously in 12th place last poll, but now they’re No. 10.

Chandler will move onto Open Final. It will play against Saguaro (Scottsdale, Arizona) on Dec. 7.

“It’s the final eight,” Brown-Taylor told The Arizona Republic, referring to the eight-team Open Division, the first of its kind in Arizona. “This is the best in the state. We still got the dub, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

IMG Academy (Bradenton Florida) also cracked the top 10 of the rankings this week, a familiar sight for this team. IMG Academy is No. 9 after being at No. 11 last week. Its season is already over, but other teams slipping up have led IMG Academy back into the top 10 of the ranks.

There are four new teams in the rankings this week: Armwood (Seffner, Florida), East St. Louis (Illinois), Saguaro and Muskego (Wisconsin).