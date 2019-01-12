Eight candidates who could be Super 25 Chandler HC Shaun Aguano's successor

Chandler (Ariz.) High School principal Larry Rother is going to cast a wide net in search of the coach to replace Shaun Aguano, who took the Wolves to the ultimate level, leading them to four state titles in the past five years, including the last three.

He also said he will look close to home.

Here are some guys close enough to home whom Rother should take a look at to keep the Wolves on top in Arizona high school football:

Brock Farrel

He once was an assistant under Aguano before the dynasty began five years ago, and he was the only coach in the state playoffs who gave Aguano a challenge with his Highland Hawks taking the Wolves into overtime in the 6A semifinals, before losing on a converted two-point play. Farrel jumped at the opportunity to leave Phoenix Shadow Mountain for Highland two years ago. Would he jump here?

Jason Mohns

Would this be considered a lateral move from Scottsdale Saguaro, where he has led the Sabercats to six consecutive state championships (five of those at the 4A level)? It depends on what the Chandler district can offer over the Scottsdale district. Mohns is pretty dug in at Saguaro, creating such a huge network with college coaches getting players offered. No coach has had 26 players on one team receive Division I offers like Mohns had on his 2018 team. Mohns’ connections would just move with him to Chandler, where the depth of the talent would be even deeper than what he has now. And he would keep the Chandler college prospects numbers rising.

Kerry Taylor

He helped out at Chandler when his brother Kolby was a standout receiver, before moving onto Oregon State. What he did in one season at Phoenix Arcadia, totally changing the culture and getting players excited about playing, can’t be ignored. His Chandler roots are deep. His father Keith Taylor has been the Chandler freshman coach, and Chandler’s freshman team this past season was considered one of the greatest in Arizona history.

Matt Johnson

He stepped down as head coach at Oro Valley Ironwood Ridge this week, taking the school to the state playoffs each of the past 10 years. He has a brilliant mind on offense and led Ironwood Ridge to the 2012 state championship, beating Peoria Centennial twice that season. Johnson was raised in Tucson and is really dug into the community. But Chandler isn’t too far from Tucson and the district would definitely offer greater resources than what he was used to at Ironwood Ridge.

Eric Richardson

Richardson was a standout high school football player in Colorado, before playing at Arizona State. He has spent 22 years at Chandler, and has been serving as assistant head football coach and running backs coach. He has paid the dues more than any assistant on Aguano’s staff, and his track and field record as the school’s girls coach isn’t too shabby, building that into perhaps the greatest track dynasty in Arizona prep history.

Rick Garretson

He is mainly responsible for developing the great Chandler quarterback factory, helping launch the careers of Brett Hundley, Bryce Perkins, Jacob Conover, and his own son, Darell Garretson. During Chandler’s three consecutive state championships, he has been co-offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator. He has been involved in high school coaching for nearly a quarter of a century and was offensive coordinator at California power Servite for 16 years.

Chris Chick

All this guy knows is how to be essential parts of state championships. A former Saguaro and Cal offensive lineman, he was run-game coordinator under John Sanders at Saguaro, when Sanders won his first 28 games as head coach in 2007 and ’08. He has been O-line and run-game coordinator at Chandler since 2014. He has as many college connections as anybody.

Keith Taylor

Could the freshman coach want to be responsible for an entire program? That would be the main question to ask. But there is no question, this guy can coach. The former NFL defensive back has developed Chandler’s varsity working with the freshmen the last five or so years.

