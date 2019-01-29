Super 25 Chandler High football promotes Rick Garretson to head coach

Rick Garretson, who cultivated Chandler’s quarterback factory, has been promoted to head football coach, replacing Shaun Aguano.

Garretson met with the Chandler players on Tuesday morning.

Aguano left Chandler a few weeks ago to become Arizona State running backs coach, creating an opening for the most coveted head job in Arizona high schools.

Chandler has won the past three 6A championships and four of the past five titles.

Aguano led Chandler the last eight years, forming one of the best coaching staffs in Arizona.

It was important for Chandler to keep that staff intact, and, with Garretson’s promotion, this pretty much assures that will happen with running backs coach Eric Richardson and co-offensive coordinator and strength coach Chris Chick staying.

Garretson was co-offensive coordinator with Chris Chick during Chandler’s run of three consecutive state championship. He also was the passing game coordinator.

He was a wide receiver at San Diego State, before returning to his high school alma mater, Servite in Anaheim, Calif., where he was the offensive coordinator from 1995-2004.

Garretson was primarily responsible for developing quarterbacks Brett Hundley, his son Darell Garretson, Byrce Perkins, Mason Moran and Jacob Conover since 2010. Conover led Chandler to the last three state championships. He will go on a two-year church mission before playing for BYU.

Hundley starred at UCLA, before moving onto the NFL. Perkins had a stellar year in his first season at Virginia in the fall. Moran signed with Oregon State. Darell Garretson played at Utah State and Oregon State.