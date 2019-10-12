What We Learned: No. 17 Chandler shuts out previously-undefeated Brophy Prep

After taking down Hamilton (Chandler, Arizona) last week, Brophy Prep hoped to secure a spot in the Open Division this week against the No. 1 team in the state, Chandler.

Instead, Brophy got shutout by the Wolves, ranked No. 17 in the nation.

Chandler’s defense was stellar and the offense continued to be explosive as it took home the win. Here are some takeaways:

Chandler’s defense stood out

It’s easy to talk about the offense when everything is clicking as it is with so many new pieces serving as playmakers, but the defense Friday was particularly noteworthy against undefeated Brophy. In the first half, the Broncos had -1 rushing yards and 18 passing yards, converting only one first down, according to AZPreps365 reporter Les Willsey. Brophy quarterback Matt Winter came into the game without having been intercepted this season, but Chandler picked him off twice, one from safety Gunner Maldonado. Linebacker Brandon Buckner finished with three sacks and five tackles.

Chandler safety Gunner Maldonado picks off Brophy’s Matt Winter for th first INT of the game at 6:23 min mark in Q1 #AZReplay pic.twitter.com/2CDxyBzUQg — Dana Scott (@iam_DanaScott) October 12, 2019

Honestly, not enough has been said about the Chandler defense this season. No team scored more than 17 in the first five weeks. And after last week, when the team allowed 49 points (an 84-49 win over the explosive Perry offense), it had its third shutout of the year.

What’s next for Brophy Prep

It’s hard to guess how the Open Division standings will play out after this week, but Brophy likely have dropped out of the eighth spot after losing by 49 points, even if it was to the best team in the state. But not even two years removed from a 1-9 season, Brophy has made a stellar turnaround. Senior quarterback Matt Winter came into this game with a 75% completion rate and 16 touchdowns without a single interception, and seniors Bryce Michael and Jack Taylor have formed a formidable defensive punch. If the Broncos do end up in the 6A playoffs instead of the Open race, they’ll be a contender.

Game two for Eli Sanders

Running backs Eli Sanders and Dae Dae Hunter are already among the top offensive tandems in the state. Hunter is putting together one of the top seasons in Arizona, as he scored three more times Friday, and Sanders punched one in from 24 yards. It’s tough to imagine Chandler losing again in the regular season, especially with only one more difficult matchup, the one against rival Hamilton in the final week of the season. But last week was supposed to be difficult. This week was supposed to be a test. Both were just blowouts.