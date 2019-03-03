Chaparral High (Ariz.) completes comeback with walk-off triple play

With March officially here, we can declare baseball season underway.

The Chaparral High School Firebirds (Scottsdale, Ariz.), who started games in February with Arizona weather, already look to be in midseason form with a comeback victory that will be tough to top.

Before we fast-forward to the seventh inning, a little background: Chaparral trailed Arcadia (Phoenix) High School 5-4 before tacking on five runs in the seventh inning. Arcadia then added a pair of their own to cut Chaparral’s lead to 9-7.

So, after already scoring a pair in the bottom seventh, the Titans had runners on first and second, no outs, and all the momentum.

Eager to tie the game, they called for a hit-and-run. A line drive was hit toward shortstop.

The shortstop leapt and caught it. With both runners on the move, he sprinted to tag second base to get the lead runner out. He then threw the ball to first.

Triple play. Game.

Arcadia fell to a 3-2 record in heartbreaking fashion while Chaparral celebrated the comeback.

The Firebirds, who increased to 4-1 in the game, are now 5-2 after dropping a ten-inning game to Salpointe Catholic and then turning around in the double-header and defeating the same opponent 8-7.

Each of Chaparral’s last five games have been decided by two runs or less.

It’s still early in March and early in the season, but if there’s one thing these last few days have taught us, it’s that Chaparral can make any game interesting.