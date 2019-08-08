Chargers step up with $10,000 donation to replace high school's football gear lost in fire

Just as the football season is about to start, the Los Angeles Chargers have come through with an essential assist.

As reported by Los Angeles CBS affiliate KCAL, the Chargers donated $10,000 to Magnolia High School (Anaheim, Calif.) on Sunday while Magnolia players attended Chargers training camp. The donation is essential for the program to land back on its feet after virtually all the team’s equipment burned down in an equipment shed fire in July.

The true catalyst behind the Chargers’ donation was team broadcaster Hank Bauer, who is himself a Magnolia alum. After he heard of the fire, he connected with Chargers owner Dean Spanos and convinced him to donate the funds to Magnolia.

From there, it was just a matter of setting up the donation … and making sure it got there in time to help Magnolia compete in the 2019 season.

“When we heard about it, it was just, the right thing to do,” Spanos said in a video released by the Chargers, as noted by KCAL. “You just feel fortunate you can help wherever you can and whenever you can.”