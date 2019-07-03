Charges dropped against ex-NFL player accused of choking high school AD after basketball game

The charges against a former NFL player who allegedly got involved in a brawl during a high school basketball game his daughter was playing in have been dropped, according to the Denver Post.

Andra Davis, whose daughter Alisha attends Grandview High School (Cherry Creek, Colorado), was accused of choking Regis Jesuit (Aurora, Colorado) athletic director and assistant girls basketball coach John Koslosky during a December game.

Davis, Koslosky and their respective attorneys met with a deputy city attorney about a month ago, according to the Denver Post. A paralegal for Davis’ attorney told the Denver Post that Davis is “incredibly remorseful.”

The criminal charges against Davis were dropped, according to the outlet.

The incident stemmed from Alisha punching a Regis Jesuit player, according to the Denver Post. A fight ensued and Kolosky helped separate the teams. Alisha was ejected.

Davis was mad because he thought Koslosky touched Alisha, according to the Denver Post.

The outlet reported that Davis confronted Koslosky in the hallway after the game and said something along the lines of “You don’t put your hands on my girl.”

Koslosky was treated at the hospital for minor injuries related to chest pain and some breathing issues, a police report obtained by the Denver Post said.

Davis played in the NFL for 10 seasons from 2002-2011. His first seven were with the Cleveland Browns, then he played a year for the Denver Broncos and two for the Buffalo Bills.