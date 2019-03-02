Charisma Osborne voted Week 12 Top Star for championship performance

Around 2 p.m. ET on Friday, the Week 12 Top Star poll was a three-person race as Charisma Osborne, Tara Stauffacher and Gabbie Marshall all had between 19 and 24 percent of the fan vote.

Then the two leaders took off, adding a combined 26,000-plus votes to their respective totals over the final 24 hours.

In the end, Osborne maintained the lead, finishing with 23,137 votes, about 35 percent of the tally.

The Windward (Los Angeles) star scored 20 points in the second half alone of the championship game against Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), a rival who had at that point been No. 6 of the Super 25. The Wildcats won the championship and Osborne finished the game with 27 points.

FINAL TALLY: Girls basketball Top Star poll | Boys Top Star

RELATED: Windward completes the three-peat

Stauffacher finished with 19,795 votes and about 30 percent of the vote. She scored 22 points including six 3-pointers in a Beaver Dam (Wis.) blowout win Feb. 23.

Marshall of Mount Notre Dame (Cincinnati, Ohio) finished third with a respectable 9,278 votes. It was just 14 percent of the final tally, but in most weeks, it would have put her in contention for the top spot.

This week also marked an impressive feat in which every nominee except one finished with at least 1,000 votes.

MORE: Girls basketball Super 25, Week 12

Osborne, the winner, has been nothing short of a star throughout high school. The UCLA-bound senior will play in the McDonald’s All-American Game after leading Windward to three consecutive Southern Section Open Division championships.

The Wildcats will get another go at Sierra Canyon on Saturday night.