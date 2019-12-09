USA Today Sports

Charlie Spegal, Indiana HS all-time rushing leader, commits to IU as preferred walk-on

The state’s all-time leader in rushing yards, touchdowns and scoring will be staying in-state.

New Palestine running back Charlie Spegal announced on Sunday night that he’s accepted a preferred walk-on position with Indiana.

The 5-11, 225-pound Spegal rushed for 3,168 yards and 55 touchdowns as a senior, including 160 yards and a touchdown last week as New Pal repeated as Class 5A state champions.

Spegal finished his high school career with 10,867 yards, 173 rushing touchdowns and 175 total touchdowns — all state records and was named Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

