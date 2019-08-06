Chosen 25 center Chet Holmgren crosses Steph Curry with NBA star's own move

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s ball handling skills have become legendary as he helped re-create the NBA into what it is today.

Even centers are learning crafty moves in his image.

Chet Holmgren, an incoming junior at Minnehaha Academy (Minneapolis), hit Curry with one of his own moves in a game. He went around his back and then promptly shot the ball back around his back to his right hand, taking it to the rim with finesse.

Chosen 25: Top players in the Class of 2021

Holmgren got past Curry and into the lane with little hindrance, where he took the ball up and jammed it home.

It was an impressive display from a 7-foot tall athlete.

For real, how many times have we seen Steph do a move exactly like that to either penetrate the lane or get space for a pull-up?

Holmgren is ranked No. 11 in the Chosen 25. As he showed in this video, his offensive skill set is not limited to the low post; it looks like he is developing into a unicorn-type player that has become associated with tall guys who can be offensive threats around the court like Kristaps Porzingis and Joel Embiid.

He also has talent on the boards and defensive end, as he showed in last year’s championship game. Holmgren posted a triple-double with points, rebounds and blocks in the title match, according to KSTP.

Entering his junior year, Holmgren already has 23 offers including Kansas, Florida, Minnesota Texas, according to 247Sports.

Keep displaying talents like these, and more are bound to come his way.