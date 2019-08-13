Chibuzo Agbo, 4-star basketball recruit, commits to Texas Tech

St. Augustine’s (San Diego) Chibuzo Agbo took a visit to Texas Tech on Aug. 7 and less than a week later, he announced he will attend the school.

As reported by 247 Sports, Agbo was won over on the official visit and became the first commitment for the Red Raiders’ class of 2020.

“It was the big thing for me,” Agbo told 247 Sports. “I went out there and saw it and after a couple of days I said ‘I’m going to go here.'”

Agbo committed to the Red Raiders over San Diego State, USC, Arizona and Marquette on Monday, according to 247 Sports.

Agbo will add depth to a Texas Tech team that is celebrating a historically good 2018-19 season. The Red Raiders went 31-7, the winningest team in program history, and fell just short of a national title with an 85-77 defeat to Virginia in the final game.

While Agbo finishes up his senior year of high school, Texas Tech will try to reload in 2019-20 without the help of Jarrett Culver, the team’s leading scorer and an NBA lottery pick. There’s no telling how good Texas Tech will be in the next couple years, but if they can repeat last year’s success, Agbo picked a good time to join them.