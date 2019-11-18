Chicago 4-star G recruit Adam Miller got dunked on, got mad, then scored 51 points

There’s a phrase, “don’t poke the bear,” which advises everyone to avoid openly antagonizing the biggest threat in the room. Let it be known that Adam Miller is always the biggest threat in the room.

Miller, a four-star guard for Chicago power Morgan Park, exploded for 51 points in his team’s intrasquad green-white scrimmage. The true fuse that lit his offensive eruption wasn’t a particularly impressive bucket or a fast break move of his own. It was the way he was dunked on by one of his teammates.

How do we know that’s what set him off? Because he told everyone on camera:

He got dunked on, EXPLAINED IT and then came back to dominate 😳 @AceWolf44 pic.twitter.com/hrcKEA0Hde — Overtime (@overtime) November 17, 2019

This is what that initial embarrassment led to:

Chicago stud Adam Miller dropped a smooth 51 POINTS 💸 @AceWolf44 pic.twitter.com/I5rBmmVta8 — Overtime (@overtime) November 18, 2019

All of which brings us a few key takeaways:

1) Adam Miller is a serious problem for every team in Chicagoland not named Morgan Park,

2) Morgan Park should seriously consider having someone dunk on Miller in pregame warmups every game,

3) Whichever college program lands Miller later this week has a brighter future ahead, with him right near the front.