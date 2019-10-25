Chicago Public Schools cross country runners sue to compete in postseason races during teacher strike

“We are not taking a position on the strike. This is not about whether or not we think CPS or (the Chicago Teachers Union) is right or wrong. What this is about is these kids who have worked hard all summer and fall, and deserve a chance to compete.”

Sterling also raised the prospect of lost competition putting a damper on the opportunities for some financially disadvantaged students to earn a college scholarship.

Regardless of those implications, the lawsuits against the IHSA are likely to continue while the Chicago strike rolls on. Per the Tribune, Simeon Career Academy has filed two separate appeals to the IHSA that would clear the way for it to earn a state playoff berth. If those appeals fail, it would not be at all surprising for someone connected with Simeon to file a temporary restraining order similar to the one from Jones College Prep.

Of course, there’s just one development that would solve all these issues promptly out of a courtroom: An immediate end to the teachers strike.