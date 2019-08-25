Report: Children's Health to pay $2.5M for naming rights to $53M Texas high school stadium

As Prosper (Texas) High School prepares to debut its new $53 million stadium on Friday, more details about the partnership between the school district and Children’s Health are being revealed.

The pediatric health care provider, which is the largest in Dallas and eighth-largest in the country, got naming rights to Children’s Health Stadium by inking a 10-year deal for $2.5 million, according to Dallas News.

Children’s Health will pay $250,000 per year to the Prosper Independent School District.

It’s more than a monetary agreement. Children’s Health doctors will work on the sideline with Prosper athletic trainers during varsity football games, and will be available for other sports if requested, according to Dallas News.

Prosper will be the only high school in the state with a portable X-ray machine in the stadium and the first to have a sideline ER tent, according to NBCDFW. The school will also have sideline cooling units and hydration stations.

The deal makes Children’s Health the official pediatric health care provider for the school district.

This agreement between Children’s Health and Prosper is not the only one worth more than a million dollars in the state.

PlainsCapital Bank and Lubbock Independent School District agreed to a $3 million deal over 10 years and the Katy Independent School District and Academy Sports + Outdoors agreed to a 10-year deal for $2.5 million.

For more on Texas high school stadium spending, visit Dallas News.