College scandal: China family reportedly paid $6.5 million for daughter's Stanford admission

A family in China paid William “Rick” Singer $6.5 million to ensure their daughter’s admission to Stanford, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Yusi “Molly” Zhao was admitted to Stanford in the spring 2017, the outlet reported.

Singer, who has pleaded guilty to crimes including bribing coaches at college universities, presented Zhao as an elite sailor. She was subsequently allowed to enroll.

Yusi’s father is Tao Zhao, the co-founder of multibillion-dollar pharmaceutical company Shandong Buchang, according to the Stanford Daily.

Fifty people have been charged as of Monday, according to the LA Times. This includes coaches, people involved in Singers’ business, parents — 14 have already pleaded guilty or said they would, the outlet reported — and others.

Singer charged families different amounts depending on what he was doing, according to the LA Times. The Newport Beach college consultant usually charged between $15,000 to $50,000 to provide a test taker or correct admissions exams. He usually charged about $250,000 for families who wanted him to bribe college officials.

The LA Times reported that none of the 33 parents to be charged have come close to the $6.2 million amount.

Only one other family is accused of paying Singer more than $1 million. The family of Sherry Guo allegedly paid him $1.2 million, though charges against them have not been filed, according to the LA Times.

The Guo family’s attorney told the Wall Street Journal they believed the payment was a legal donation and were exploited by Singer.

The LA Times was unsure if Zhao was still a student at Stanford, though there was a student expelled last month for faking sailing credentials, which was originally reported by the Stanford Daily.

Stanford spokesperson E.J. Miranda told the LA Times that Singer donated $770,000 to the sailing program.

According to the Stanford Daily, $500,000 was paid to the program through head coach John Vandemoer following the admittance of the now-expelled sailor.