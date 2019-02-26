Chop-Up: Diggy Simmons sits on the random/hot seat

It’s not that Diggy Simmons isn’t taking a hard-line stance on who the GOAT of basketball is, it’s just that he’d like to have more information.

Sure, he knows all too well that Michael Jordan is, oftentimes, give the appointment, but at the ripe age of 23, Simmons can’t speak on what he didn’t witness firsthand.

“I didn’t watch M.J. play, but I’ve watched LeBron,” Simmons said. “From what I’ve seen, I feel like it’s very close. If anyone has the edge it’s Jordan.”

We caught up with Simmons to chop-it-up about everything from his own on-court dominance back in his heyday to his new video for the hit single “Anchors” to why he considers himself a germaphobe.

Jason Jordan: We’re a sports entity first, so I always like to gauge the sports backgrounds and experiences of all my guests on the Celeb Chop-Up; I’m curious about what sports you played coming up?

Diggy Simmons: Basketball was the one I played the most.

JJ: Gauge me on how good you were.

DS: (Laughs) I can’t lie, I was pretty nice. Granted, the skill level gets better as you get older, but back in like the third, fourth and fifth grades I was going crazy. I would say I was the nicest at that level.

JJ: OK! So is that when you stopped playing?

DS: Yeah pretty much. That’s when I started homeschooling and that’s when the music started.

JJ: Makes sense; with a logical progression skill-wise do you think you could’ve gone on to play in college?

DS: Maybe, I mean it’s certainly possible.

JJ: Let’s settle an age-old debate: Who is the GOAT of basketball?

DS: Here’s my thing, I didn’t watch MJ play, but I’ve watched LeBron. From what I’ve seen I feel like it’s very close. If anyone has the edge it’s Jordan. I just wish I’d seen the same amount of games to give a better assessment.

JJ: OK, perfect place to take it random; what’s the first thing that pops into your head when approaching a yellow traffic light?

DS: (Laughs) I gotta go man! I’m going!

JJ: What’s your biggest pet peeve?

DS: Wet hair in the shower! It makes my skin crawl since forever. Just the texture, I hate it.

JJ: What competition-based reality show would you absolutely win?

DS: If I trained for it I’d say, “American Ninja Warrior.” I have a background of my workouts being calisthenic based, so I’ve always wanted to try it.

JJ: What fast food restaurant has the best fries?

DS: Ooh, let me think about this… Man, this is a real question right here! I’m gonna give it to White Castle right now.

JJ: The best pizza you’ve ever had in your life, what from where?

DS: Ooh, there’s this place called Rubirosa in New York that’s great. I’ll say them. I need to have some super soon, too!

JJ: I agree. OK, when you play Paper, Rock, Scissors, what object do you find brings you the most wins?

DS: The rock.

JJ: Would you rather have the power to be invisible or the power to read minds?

DS: You know what I think I’d rather have the power to read minds. I feel like you can get what you’d want to know quicker reading minds.

JJ: How would you use a rewind button in life?

DS: I’d rewind back to when I was in Ghana. I had a lot of fun on that trip.

JJ: Do you have regrets in life?

DS: Not really, I mean I don’t hold on to them. There are times when I would say I shouldn’t have done something, but I don’t live with it. I let it go.

JJ: Worst punishment you ever had in your life?

DS: I was getting in trouble a lot for being a class clown and being disruptive and things like that and my dad took away all my fly clothes. That hurt, I probably shaped up after that.

JJ: What sitcom intro song do you know every word to?

DS: I’ll go with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

JJ: OK. If you could go back and get the truth about one past mystery which would you choose?

DS: Oh man that’s a good one! Geez! So many things… OK, I’d probably get the truth about what happened to some of our great hip hop musicians. Just for their families because that’s something they would want to know.

JJ: What random fact can you just tell me right now?

DS: There are more germs on your cellphone than there is inside of a toilet. I’m a germaphobe, that’s how I know that.

JJ: To what degree are you a germaphobe?

DS: Well, I shake hands so I’m not too bad, but it’s just little things. For example, if I’m in a locker room or a spa, flip flops are on my feet at all times. My feet will not touch the ground. Another one I don’t get is that if I’m gonna wash my face, I’m gonna wash my hands first. It’s crazy to me that people just put the face wash on their hands and just go for it after a long day.

JJ: Man, that’s makes a lot of sense! OK, well congrats on the success of your latest album “Lighten Up,” I know we’ve got the new video for the single “Anchors,” which is doing really well, talk about those and everything else fans can look forward to.

DS: Thank you so much Jason, we’ve got a few more videos coming, but I’m just happy that after all of this time I was able to make something that embodied where I was and where I’ve been during this time off. I’ve learned a lot and I’m growing as an adult and there are a lot of those themes on the album that people have been able to relate to so that’s been dope.

