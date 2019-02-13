Chop-Up: Yella Beezy sits on the random/hot seat

Chances are strong that you’re a fan of Yella Beezy and still have his latest album “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc” in regular rotation on your iPhone, what may shock you is that, had he stuck with it, Beezy, in all likelihood, would’ve won you over as a fan of his on-field prowess as a running back as well.

“I was a bad man,” the Dallas-based rapper said. “I was quick and fast. I got busy now!”

Granted, reminiscing about gridiron glory days can be subjective, but when asked to what degree did he “get busy” on the field, Beezy offered a clear-cut response to predict his probable trajectory.

“I would’ve definitely gone to college,” he said. “And probably more.”

That’s right, one of your favorite rappers could’ve doubled as the MVP of your fantasy football team.

We caught up with Beezy to chop-it-up about everything from his dominance on the field to why he’d have similar dominance on “Family Feud” to under which circumstance he’d want to be known as O-Dog.

Jason Jordan: We’re a sports entity first, so I always like to gauge the sports backgrounds and experiences of all my guests on the Celeb Chop-Up; I’m curious about what sports you played coming up?

Yella Beezy: I played football and basketball up until my junior year; I got kicked out of a lot of different schools though.

JJ: Which was your better spot?

YB: I’d have to say football.

JJ: What position did you play?

YB: I played running back, but, honestly, I never really came off the field.

JJ: OK, so give it to me straight, were you good?

YB: (Laughs) I was a bad man! If I would’ve stuck with it and played at one school I would’ve definitely gone to college and probably more.

JJ: What was your strength as a running back?

YB: I was really small, but I was really quick and fast.

JJ: OK! Well, everyone had their shining moment in their respective sport; that day when it was all going right. Take me back to that moment for you.

YB: Honestly, whenever I was on the field! I was really good. I think the most I scored in one game was three touchdowns and I had a lot of rushing yards too.

JJ: Sounds like you were a beast! Perfect place to take it random; what’s the first thing that pops into your head when approaching a yellow traffic light?

YB: Hurry up and run it before it turns red.

JJ: What’s your biggest pet peeve?

YB: People that nag!

JJ: What competition-based reality show would you absolutely win?

YB: “Family Feud!”

JJ: What fast food restaurant has the best fries?

YB: That’s gotta be either McDonald’s or Wendy’s; they’ve done came on with their fries too!

JJ: I agree. OK, when you play Paper, Rock, Scissors, what object do you find brings you the most wins?

YB: The paper or the rock.

JJ: Would you rather have the power to be invisible or the power to read minds?

YB: Hmm, I’d have to say invisible because if you’re talking about me and I’m right beside you and you don’t know it’s like I’m reading your mind anyway.

JJ: What was your worst pre-fame job?

YB: Working at Fed Ex. That was hard.

JJ: How would you use a rewind button in life?

YB: I really wouldn’t use it because everything that happened to me happened for a reason and it made me who I am.

JJ: President Obama’s secret service code name was Renegade, President Trump’s secret service code name is Mogul; if you were President what would pick your secret service code name to be?

YB: Probably O-Dog; that or Mad Maxx.

JJ: What’s the most overused slang word or phrase out right now?

YB: Drip. I hate that.

JJ: What sitcom intro song do you know every word to?

YB: “The Jamie Foxx Show,” “Martin,” “Good Times.” I know a lot of them.

JJ: OK. If you could go back and get the truth about one past mystery which would you choose?

YB: I would want to know if Eazy E was injected with AIDS or did he catch it. That’s something everyone debates.

JJ: Blindfolded can you tell the difference between Pepsi and Coke?

YB: Yes, Coke is a lot stronger than Pepsi. I mean anything you can put on a battery to remove corrosion off is stronger.

JJ: Congrats on all the success from “Ain’t No Goin’ Bacc,” talk about everything else you’ve got going on that fans can look forward to.

YB: Thank you. I’ve got a lot of music that I’m about to drop and everyone can look for a mixtape that I’ll probably be dropping in the next three months. Stay tuned.

