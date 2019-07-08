Bryan Bresee in the top spot for USA TODAY's Chosen 25 2020 High School Football Recruiting Rankings

The USA TODAY Chosen 25 is compiled by USA TODAY Sports Staff and is based heavily on high school and spring/summer production. We also take into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

Damascus (Maryland) High School defensive end Bryan Bresee holds down the top spot in the initial Chosen 25 for 2020 after dominating the high school season last year and combines this spring and summer.

A devastating combination of quickness, power and will, Bresee, a Clemson commit, was named to the top five at The Opening Finals in Dallas in July after dominating the one-on-one linemen challenge.

He won Maryland’s ALL-USA Player of the Year and was first team ALL-USA defense, after racking up 46 tackles, 34 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks for the Swarmin’ Hornets.

North Shore High School (Houston) running back Zach Evans, Hammond School (Columbia, South Carolina) defensive end Jordan Burch, Southern Columbia (Catawissa, Pennsylvania) wide receiver Julian Fleming, an Ohio State commit, and Hillgrove High School (Powder Springs, Georgia) defensive end Myles Murphy, a Clemson commit, round out the top five.

St. John Bosco High School’s (Bellflower, California) D.J. Uiagalelei is the top quarterback in the Chosen 25, checking in at No. 12.

Player rankings will be updated throughout the year as more information becomes available.

