Jonathan Kuminga holds down the top spot in the Chosen 25 hoops rankings for 2021

The Chosen 25 Boys Basketball Recruiting Rankings are compiled by Jason Jordan with input from USA TODAY Sports staff, recruiting experts and writers from around the country. The Chosen 25 is based heavily on current production – high school or spring/summer – on the stat sheet and otherwise. It also takes into account how the player projects as a prospect at the next level and beyond.

Our Savior New American (Centereach, New York) wing Jonathan Kuminga checks in at No. 1 overall in the inaugural 2021 rankings after a stellar high school season and a dominant showing in the Nike EYBL this summer, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists a game. That included a 43-point performance against, arguably, the No. 1 team in the Nike EYBL all season, the Texas Titans, which feature multiple five-star prospects. Hamilton High School (Sussex, Wisconsin) wing Patrick Baldwin Jr., Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire) shooting guard Terrence Clarke, O’Dea High School (Seattle) forward Paolo Banchero and Coronado High School (Clark County, Nevada) point guard Jaden Hardy round out the top five.

