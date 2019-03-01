USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 C James Wiseman nets 27-point, 20-rebound, 10-block triple-double

Photo: Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel

Boys Basketball

By March 1, 2019

James Wiseman is one of the nation’s top senior high school basketball players, so perhaps it’s no surprise that he consistently produces remarkable stat lines. Still, 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks in a single game? That’s Shaq-like.

RELATED: Class of 2019 Chosen 25 Basketball Recruits

That’s also precisely what Wiseman delivered against Whitehaven, one of the state’s other strong contenders and a fellow regional finalist.

After Whitehaven eked out a regular season win, East had to deliver its best possible game Thursday night. That meant lots of Wiseman, the 6-foot-11 force of nature who has the capacity to dominate a game, even when his opponent is even bigger than he is.

With the season on the line, Wiseman delivered the monster line of the season, a 27-point, 20-rebound and 10-block masterpiece that thoroughly flummoxed Whitehaven in a 60-44 victory.

That’s right: Wiseman scored nearly half his team’s points, added 20 (two-zero) rebounds and blocked 10 shots. Wild.

Here’s more of Wiseman’s big night. It may not be the last he produces before heading off to play for Penny Hardaway at Memphis, but it may prove to be his finest.

