Chosen 25 C James Wiseman nets 27-point, 20-rebound, 10-block triple-double

James Wiseman is one of the nation’s top senior high school basketball players, so perhaps it’s no surprise that he consistently produces remarkable stat lines. Still, 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks in a single game? That’s Shaq-like.

That’s also precisely what Wiseman delivered against Whitehaven, one of the state’s other strong contenders and a fellow regional finalist.

After Whitehaven eked out a regular season win, East had to deliver its best possible game Thursday night. That meant lots of Wiseman, the 6-foot-11 force of nature who has the capacity to dominate a game, even when his opponent is even bigger than he is.

With the season on the line, Wiseman delivered the monster line of the season, a 27-point, 20-rebound and 10-block masterpiece that thoroughly flummoxed Whitehaven in a 60-44 victory.

James Wiseman had 27 points, 20 rebounds and 10 blocks tonight 🚨 @BigTicket_JW pic.twitter.com/XQrkQDuWRQ — Overtime (@overtime) March 1, 2019

That’s right: Wiseman scored nearly half his team’s points, added 20 (two-zero) rebounds and blocked 10 shots. Wild.

Here’s more of Wiseman’s big night. It may not be the last he produces before heading off to play for Penny Hardaway at Memphis, but it may prove to be his finest.