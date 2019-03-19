Chosen 25 center James Wiseman named Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Memphis (Tenn.) East High School center James Wiseman was named Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday after leading the Mustangs to a 24-8 record this season, averaging 25.8 points, 14.8 rebounds, 5.5 blocks and 1.3 steals a game.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson surprised Wiseman at his school and presented him with the Gatorade trophy.

“It was just surreal to get surprised like that and to get this award,” Wiseman said. “This is one of the awards that I had listed as a goal and to be able to achieve that goal is just a great feeling.”

Wiseman, who is ranked No. 5 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, beat out Pinnacle High School (Phoenix) point guard Nico Mannion, an Arizona signee who is ranked No. 15 overall in the Chosen 25, and Little Elm (Texas) High School point guard R.J. Hampton, a junior who is ranked No. 2 overall in the Chosen 25, to win the prestigious award.

Wiseman, a Memphis signee, will suit for the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“This is the perfect way to go in to McDonald’s,” Wiseman said. “We came up short this year in the state tournament and that was hard, but this definitely makes me feel a lot better.”

