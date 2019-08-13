USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 center N'Faly Dante commits to Oregon, reclassifies to 2019

Photo: Cameron Browne, USA Basketball

Boys Basketball

By August 13, 2019

Roughly a month after scoring 22 points and grabbing 18 rebounds to lead Mokan Elite (Missouri) to the Nike Peach Jam title, N’Faly Dante announced his commitment to Oregon via The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday afternoon.

Dante, who was named MVP of Peach Jam, also announced that he would be reclassifying from 2020 to 2019 and suiting up for the Ducks this coming season.

Dante checked in at No. 10 in the USA Today Sports Chosen 25 for 2020 before moving up. He chose the Ducks over LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee and Michigan State.

In Dante, Oregon adds a gifted shot blocker and shot changer with good hands who can finish plays.

Last season, Dante led Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Aire, Kansas) to a 22-6 record and No. 13 ranking in the final Super 25.

Dante is the sixth member of Oregon’s 2019 haul.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY

