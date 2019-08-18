Chosen 25 combo guard Addison Patterson commits to Oregon

Two days after announcing that he was reclassifying from 2020 to 2019, Bella Vista Prep (Scottsdale, Arizona) combo guard Addison Patterson committed to Oregon over Maryland, Oklahoma, Arizona State, Florida, Illinois and USC.

Patterson averaged 16.5 points a game for Team WhyNot (California) this season in the Nike EYBL. He checked in at No. 25 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

Patterson’s commitment caps off a big week for the Ducks who reeled in the country’s top shot blocker N’Faly Dante on Tuesday.

Like Patterson, Dante, who checked in at No. 10 in the Chosen 25, chose to reclassify from 2020 to 2019.

In Patterson, Oregon adds a gifted scorer who gives them size (6-foot-6) and versatility with his ability to play either of the guard spots.

Patterson scores effectively on all three levels and has a high basketball IQ. Patterson also moves Oregon near the top five class rankings.

