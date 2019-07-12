Chosen 25 cornerback Elias Ricks leaves Mater Dei for IMG Academy

Just over a week after he turned in a dominant performance at The Opening in Dallas, Elias Ricks announced that he will be transferring from Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California) to IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) to finish out his high school career.

“After all the rumors that have been circulating for months,” Ricks said. “This time it’s the truth.”

Ricks gives the Ascenders a lockdown corner who will make teams change their whole offensive scheme.

Ricks, the top ranked cornerback and No. 7 overall prospect in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, was equally dominant last season for the Monarchs, posting nine interceptions picked off nine passes, six of which he returned for touchdowns, in route to helping Mater Dei claim its second straight CIF title.

Ricks and the Monarchs beat IMG Academy 28-24 last September in what went down as one of the best games of the year.

Ricks, an LSU commit, told USA Today Sports that he was “solid” to the Tigers but still planned to take his official visits.

As it stands, Ricks will visit Ricks will visit USC (Nov. 2), Ohio State (Nov. 22), Alabama and the last visit has yet to be determined.

