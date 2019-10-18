Chosen 25 PG Devin Askew commits to Kentucky

Earlier this month during his official visit to Kentucky, Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, California) point guard Devin Askew said the highlight was watching Wildcats coach John Calipari operate in practice; demanding greatness from every player on the floor from the walk-on to the projected NBA lottery pick.

“Coach Calipari doesn’t care who you are or where you’re ranked,” Askew told USA Today Sports. “I had a vision of him being like that, but to see it was different. I love that. If you don’t want a coach like that then you’re not playing the right sport. I don’t want someone telling me how great I am all the time. I want to be pushed.”

Askew ensured that much Thursday night, picking the Wildcats over Memphis, Louisville and Arizona.

This summer, Askew, who is ranked No. 16 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, averaged 11.6 points, including draining 41.4 percent of his threes, and 5.1 assists a game for Team WhyNot (California) despite playing alongside fellow Chosen 25 guards like Prolific Prep’s (Napa, California) duo of Nimari Burnett and Jalen Green and Belle Vista Prep’s (Scottsdale, Arizona) Addison Patterson, an Oregon commit.

There’s been rampant speculation that Askew would reclassify from 2021 to 2020, but last weekend he told USA Today Sports that he was staying put for now and would “reevaluate it after the season.”

It would make sense for Askew to come in 2020 with scoring guards like Sierra Canyon School’s (Chatsworth, California) Brandon Boston and Brewster Academy’s (Wolfeboro, New Hampshire) Terrence Clarke already locked in.

Kentucky doesn’t currently have a point guard committed in the 2020 class.

As it stands, Askew is the Wildcats first commitment from the 2021 class.

