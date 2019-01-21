Chosen 25 forward Isaiah Stewart commits to Washington

La Lumiere School (La Porte, Ind.) forward Isaiah Stewart ended his recruitment Sunday night picking Washington, over Duke, Kentucky, Michigan State and Syracuse live on ESPN.

“I’m a different type of players,” Stewart said on the telecast. “I take my own path and I get it out the mud.”

Stewart is ranked No. 3 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 and anchors the No. 1 team in the Super 25.

This season, Stewart is averaging 17.1 points and 11.2 rebounds a game for the Lakers.

Stewart joins Jefferson High School (Portland, Ore.) point guard Marcus Tsohonis and Marysville Pilchuck High School (Marysville, Wash.) shooting guard RaeQuan Battle to form the Huskies 2019 recruiting haul this far.

Now that he’s committed, Stewart said that he’s got his sights set on fellow Chosen 25 forward Jaden McDaniels, who is ranked No. 6 overall in the Chosen 25.

Both players will be on display at the Spalding Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts tomorrow.

McDaniels leads No. 14 Federal Way (Wash.) High School against No. 9 Ranney School (Tinton Falls, N.J.) at 11 a.m. (ESPNU) and Stewart and the Lakers will take on No. 3 DeMatha Catholic High School (Hyattsville, Md.) at 5 p.m. (ESPNU).

