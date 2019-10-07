Chosen 25 forward Isaiah Todd cuts list to two, sets decision date

With three official visits under his belt, Isaiah Todd can sense that, in terms of his recruitment, the end is coming.

To that end, the 6-foot10 forward from Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, North Carolina) told USA Today Sports that he’s now only focusing on Michigan and Kansas.

Memphis, North Carolina and Kentucky were all eliminated from contention.

Todd will announce his decision on Oct. 17, his 18th birthday.

“I liked all of the schools, but Michigan and Kansas are the two schools that have really been standing out for me,” Todd said. “I’ve gotten close with Coach (Bill) Self and Coach (Juwan) Howard, and I know that they can really help me take my game to the next level.”

Last season Todd averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds a game and followed that up by posting 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game for Night Rydas (Florida) on the Nike EYBL this summer.

Todd will attend USA Basketball Junior Minicamp in Colorado Springs, Colorado, this weekend.

“It’s gonna be very tough because both schools have great coaches, great opportunity and have great programs,” Todd said. “It really comes down to the details now. I’ve got a little over a week to get my thoughts together and make my mind up.”

