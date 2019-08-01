Chosen 25 forward Isaiah Todd will transfer to Word of God (N.C.) for senior season

After playing with and against the top players in the country all spring and summer with NightRydas Elite (Florida) in the Nike EYBL, Isaiah Todd said he felt “it was important” for his development to continue on that route and thus has decided to transfer from Trinity Academy (Raleigh, North Carolina) to Word of God Christian Academy (Raleigh, North Carolina).

RELATED: Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings

The Holy Rams, the former high school of Washington Wizards All-Star John Wall, named Byron Williams as their new head coach on Thursday.

“It’s the best decision for me,” Todd said. “I got to know Coach Williams a while back, and I really feel comfortable with him. I know he’ll elevate my game. I really appreciate everything about Trinity and all of the people there. This is just what I feel is best for me and my game.”

Last season, Todd averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds a game for the Tigers. He was subsequently named ALL-USA Player of the Year in North Carolina,

This summer, Todd averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds a game with NightRydas Elite.

That level of consistent production means that North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, and many other college coaches, will be making their way over to Word of God this coming season.

Williams, who has more than a decade of experience serving as an assistant and associate head coach at Shaw University and St. Augustine’s College, said the opportunity to coach a player of Todd’s caliber is “exciting.”

“He’s a great player and an even greater kid; his mom has done a tremendous job,” Williams said of Todd. “Word of God was a perfect fit for me and it’s a perfect fit for Isaiah because it’s a brand. In the past 10 years the school has had 30 kids go high major Division I, 10 kids go Division II and has four pros. I want to build this program into a national powerhouse and Isaiah has the same mentality.”

RELATED: Isaiah Todd taking his time with recruitment

To that end, Todd said his focus is on daily improvement with his new team in order “to be ready to play whoever, whenever.”

Todd specifically has his sights set on Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, California), the west coast powerhouse who recently added multiple five-star players including Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston in addition to LeBron James’ son Bronny James and Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire Wade.

As of now, Word of God and Sierra Canyon are not scheduled to play.

“We want them,” Todd said of Sierra Canyon. “I’m just a competitor so I want to get better in everything that I do. That’s how I’ll approach things there at Word of God. It’s gonna be a fun year.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY