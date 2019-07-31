Chosen 25 forward Paolo Banchero 'seriously considering' reclass to 2020

A few weeks back when Paolo Banchero was posed with the question of whether he was considering reclassifying from 2021 to 2020 after a dominant summer in the Nike EYBL, he gave the hardline, “No.”

Now, after the proverbial dust has begun to settle on the grueling summer grind, Banchero is “starting to look into it more.”

RELATED: Paolo Banchero earning elite offers

“We’re always so busy in the summer at tournaments and events,” said Banchero, a 6-foot-10 forward who is ranked No. 4 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “Now that I have time to think, it’s something that I’m seriously considering at this point.”

Banchero’s numbers this summer against the stiffest competition, regardless of class, certainly prove that he’s as ready as the top players in the 2020 class. He averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 blocks a game for Seattle Rotary.

That subsequently led to him being named Nike EYBL Underclassmen of the Year. He also took home MVP honors at the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp in June and led O’Dea High School (Seattle) to its first state title since 2007 as a sophomore.

RELATED: Chosen 25 Player Rankings for 2021

Clear to see why Banchero holds offers from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Washington, Gonzaga and Kansas, among many others.

“There are a lot of benefits to moving up to 2020,” Banchero said. “The biggest is just that it takes off a year of wear and tear on your body. I’ve had coaches tell me that I could play right now; I don’t know about that, but I know I’ll be ready a year from now. There’s a lot to weigh out; I’m not saying I’m definitely gonna do it. I’m strongly considering it though.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY