Chosen 25 forward Scottie Barnes will transfer to Montverde

Montverde (Florida) Academy just added a big piece to its puzzle for the coming basketball season in Scottie Barnes. The 6-foot-8, all-purpose wing announced that he would be transferring from University School (Fort Lauderdale, Florida) for his senior season, giving the Eagles a strong shot at being the preseason No. 1 in November.

“First of all I would like to thank University School for the past two years of experiences and opportunities,” Barnes said via Twitter. “This year I will continue my journey and senior year at Montverde Academy. Lastly, thank you for all my friends and teammates that pushed me to be the best I could be.”

Last week, Montverde added Day-Ron Sharpe, a forward who is committed to North Carolina; they already have point guard Cade Cunningham and sharpshooter Moses Moody in-house.

Barnes led NightRydas Elite (Florida) this past season in the Nike EYBL, averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and seven assists a game. Just last month, Barnes helped USA Basketball win the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup alongside Cunningham.

Last year, Barnes fell to the Eagles in the quarterfinals of the GEICO Nationals in New York.

The Eagles are adding one of the most versatile players in the country and easily the most energetic. Barnes’ motor never quits and he’s got the size and skill to guard every position on the floor.

Montverde checked in at No. 2 in USA Today’s Way Too Early preseason basketball rankings before adding Barnes, ranked No. 7 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, and Sharpe.

