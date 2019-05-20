Chosen 25 forward Trendon Watford commits to LSU

Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School forward Trendon Watford, the highest ranked uncommitted player in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, is officially off the board, committing to LSU over Indiana, Memphis and Alabama on Monday at his high school.

“I’m excited to have this decision out of the way. It’s been a long process for me, but it’s over now; I’m a Tiger,” Watford told USA Today Sports. “It just really came down to my relationship with Coach (Will) Wade and his staff; they made me a priority from the beginning and that was really what stuck out to me in the end.”

This past season, Watford, who is ranked No. 14 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds a game and led the Spartans, who finished ranked No. 5 overall in USA Today Sports’ Super 25, to their third-straight state title, the first team in Alabama history to do that in the state’s highest classification.

He was subsequently named to the ALL-USA second team.

“Now is when all the work kicks up for me,” Watford said. “I want to be as ready as possible going in to the season so I’m just taking everything up a notch. My goal is to help LSU build on last season. I feel like we’ll have all the talent; we just have to put it together.”

