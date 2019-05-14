Chosen 25 forward Trendon Watford sets decision date

Whether he’s patrolling the halls of Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School or out and about around town, Trendon Watford would put the number of times he gets asked where he’s headed to college at “right around 15 a day.”

Makes sense since Watford is just one of four players in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019 that have yet to pick a college.

“They always want to know,” Watford said. “Always.”

The good news for Watford is that he won’t have to produce evasive answers much longer; Watford will make his college decision on May 20 at his high school.

The 6-foot-9 versatile forward will decide between Memphis, Alabama, LSU and Indiana.

In March, Watford expanded his list to include Duke, but dropped the Blue Devils when their interest didn’t translate into an official offer.

“These are the four I’m focusing on and it’s four great options for me,” Watford said. “The final decision is about where I’ll feel the most comfortable and where the best situation will be. That’s why I’ve taken my time; it’s important to me that I’m in a situation where I’ll be able to achieve my dream of playing in the NBA.”

This past season, Watford, who is ranked No. 14 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds a game and led the No. 5 Spartans to their third-straight state title, the first team in Alabama history to do that in the state’s highest classification.

“I’m just ready to make the decision,” Watford said. “This recruitment has been quite an experience. I know where I’m going; the schools don’t know, but I know. I’ll let everyone know on May 20.”