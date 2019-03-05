Chosen 25 forward Trendon Watford sports custom ‘3-Peat’ on sneakers during state title game

It’s not that Trendon Watford was trying to be cocky, he was simply confident that he and his Mountain Brook (Ala.) High School teammates were going to seize the opportunity in front of them.

Two days before Watford and the Spartans were set to meet Baker High School (Mobile, Ala.) in the Class 7A boys state title game, he shipped off his sneakers to have them embroidered with “3-Peat” on the back.

Watford had led the Spartans to back-to-back state titles and was vying for an unprecedented third straight. He got them back Saturday morning and mere hours later he and the Spartans became the first team in Alabama history to win three-consecutive titles in its largest classification.

“I was confident,” Watford said. “I knew what was at stake for us and losing just wasn’t an option. I never thought about, ‘What if I lose?’ I was more like, ‘Why not?”

Watford scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked four shots in the Spartans’ 61-42 win. The Spartans check in at No. 5 overall in the USA Today Super 25.

“Just being able to make history is something that will stick with me for the rest of my life,” Watford said. “It’s special, and it’s the best way to end my senior year.”

Now Watford, who is ranked No. 14 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, said he’ll turn his attention to his recruitment and the McDonald’s All-American Game, which tips on March 27 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Watford had originally cut his list of potential college suitors to four – Alabama, Indiana, LSU and Memphis – but Duke has recently upped its interest in the 6-foot-9 star and are “likely” to get a visit from Watford.

“I’m gonna figure it all out,” Watford said. “Of course, Duke is a great school and it’s Coach K so you’ve gotta look at that. I’m just looking forward to McDonald’s an getting a decision done sometime soon.”

