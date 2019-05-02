Chosen 25 guard Boogie Ellis decommits from Duke

Mission Valley High School (San Diego) combo guard Boogie Ellis decommitted from Duke Thursday and is expected to be granted a release from his letter of intent.

The news was first reported by Marcus Gradney.

No word yet on why Ellis backed out of his commitment; he originally chose Duke over North Carolina, Memphis, USC and San Diego State back in November.

Memphis is expected to be a major player in Ellis’ recruitment going forward, according to multiple sources.

Ellis, who is ranked No. 25 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, was a Jordan Brand All American and one of the top players at the prestigious Nike Peach Jam last summer, averaging 17 points a game for the Oakland Soldiers.