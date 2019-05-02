USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 guard Boogie Ellis decommits from Duke

Mission Valley High School (San Diego) combo guard Boogie Ellis decommitted from Duke Thursday and is expected to be granted a release from his letter of intent.

No word yet on why Ellis backed out of his commitment; he originally chose Duke over North Carolina, Memphis, USC and San Diego State back in November.

Memphis is expected to be a major player in Ellis’ recruitment going forward, according to multiple sources.

Ellis, who is ranked No. 25 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, was a Jordan Brand All American and one of the top players at the prestigious Nike Peach Jam last summer, averaging 17 points a game for the Oakland Soldiers.

