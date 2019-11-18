Chosen 25 guard Cam Thomas commits to LSU

Last week, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Virginia) shooting guard Cam Thomas told USA TODAY Sports that it was “possible” that he could make his decision during the NCAA’s Early Signing Period, which runs from Nov. 13-20.

On Monday, the ALL-USA Preseason selection upgraded the possible to actual, picking LSU over UCLA.

PRESEASON BASKETBALL COVERAGE:

Boys Rankings | ALL-USA Boys | ALL-USA Girls | Girls Rankings

Thomas is arguably the top scorer in the country, averaging 35 points a game on the No. 14 team in USA Today’s Super 25. This past summer he led the Nike EYBL in scoring, averaging 30 points a game.

“Scoring isn’t hard for me,” Thomas told USA Today Sports. “I feel like I was born to do it. I just look at it as me doing my job for my team to win. I don’t see it as anything special.”

Thomas is ranked No. 11 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.