Chosen 25 guard Jaden Springer cuts his list of schools

A month and a half after leading IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to the GEICO High School Nationals title, Jaden Springer, a junior, took a small step toward figuring out where he’ll attend college.

Springer narrowed his massive list of potential college suitors to a more workable 11 of North Carolina, Florida, Memphis, Tennessee, Wake Forest, Auburn, Maryland, Texas, Kansas, Villanova and N.C. State.

“I wanted to get it down to fewer than that,” said Springer, who is ranked No. 8 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. “But there were some schools that I just want to know more about. Anything can happen, and I have a long way to go so I wanted to keep my options open.”

When asked if he’s closed to any other schools jumping in to his recruitment at this point, Springer said, “I keep my options open, but these are the schools I’m focusing on right now.”

Last month, Springer averaged 21 points a game to help the Ascenders capture the GEICO Nationals title. He’s pumping in 15.8 points a game for B Maze Elite (Tenn.) this season.

“My only focus this summer is to get better,” Springer said. “I don’t have any plans for visits right now I just want to get better. That’s all.”

