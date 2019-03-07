Chosen 25 guard Jalen Green to transfer to Prolific Prep

Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) just got a major boost to its backcourt for next season, adding Chosen 25 combo guard Jalen Green.

Green announced that he was leaving San Joaquin Memorial High School (Fresno, Calif.) via his Twitter Thursday afternoon.

New chapter fr🖤 Thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey outta Fresno. I appreciate all the love ! Gone rep Fresno till the death of me 😤❤️ pic.twitter.com/kEUqXhgrnY — 𝓙𝓪𝓵𝓮𝓷 𝓡𝓸𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓭𝓮 𝓖𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓷 (@JalenRomande) March 7, 2019

Green, who is ranked No. 4 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, averaged 33 points, eight rebounds and five assists this season for the Panthers and is being pursued by everyone from Kentucky to Memphis to Arizona, among many other schools.

Green was named Best Dunker by his peers last summer and will run with the Oakland (Calif.) Soldiers in the Nike EYBL this spring/summer.

