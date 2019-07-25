Chosen 25 guard Josh Christopher cuts his list to five

Mayfair High School (Ballflower, California) star Josh Christopher took a big step with his recruitment Thursday, narrowing his massive list of schools to just five.

Kentucky, Missouri, UCLA, Michigan and Arizona State all made the cut for the 6-foot-4 scoring guard; his older brother Caleb will play for the Trojans next season.

Christopher, ranked No. 13 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020, was one of the top players in the Nike EYBL this summer, averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game for Vegas Elite.

Christopher only received the offer from Kentucky on July 17 and has been unabashed about his fandom for the Wildcats in the past.

Now that’s he’s down to a more workable list, expect Christopher to begin locking in dates for official visits in the coming weeks.

