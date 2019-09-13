Chosen 25 linebacker Justin Flowe enjoys a stress-free recruitment process

As it pertains to his recruitment, Upland (California) High School linebacker Justin Flowe embodies the phrase “going with the flow,” no pun intended.

“I’m just chill with it,” said Flowe, ranked No. 9 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. “I don’t let it get to be too much; it’s all about how I’m feeling and who I’m feeling.”

Flowe is atypical in that regard, most elite prospects contend that the recruitment process is the source of great stress, particularly around the time the final list of schools is released.

Last month, Flowe announced his top four of Georgia, Clemson, Oregon and Miami.

“I just do it how I want to do it,” Flowe said. “I don’t know a date when I’ll decide or anything like that; I don’t put that pressure on me. I know I’m gonna take my visits, and after that I feel like I’ll know something.”

Naturally, schools outside of his top four remain in contact with Flowe, who said he keeps his options open and is monitoring certain teams this season.

“A lot of schools still talk to me,” Flowe said. “But these are the schools I’m feeling right now; schools like USC and LSU and a couple other schools, I’m just looking at how their season goes.”

If it’s anything like Flowe’s season thus far, he may have an even tougher decision on his hands. Through three games, Flowe is averaging 15 tackles and has posted three sacks for the Highlanders who are sitting at 2-1 on the season.

“It’s easy for me to focus everything on getting another CIF title because this process doesn’t get to me the way it gets to other guys,” Flowe said. “I just refuse to let it stress me out. At the end of the day, I’m gonna go to a great school and play the game I love. I’m enjoying it all.”

