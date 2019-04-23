Chosen 25 No. 1 overall player Cole Anthony commits to North Carolina

Before his senior season began, Cole Anthony told USA Today Sports that he was excited to get to Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) so he could trade-in his reputation as a scorer extraordinaire for all-around playmaker.

The result was a dominant season in which Anthony averaged a triple-double – 18.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists – for the Warriors.

On Tuesday he revealed where he’d take that production next season, picking North Carolina over Oregon, Notre Dame and Georgetown live on ESPN.

“We really pushed this decision back a lot and I always winded up going back to North Carolina,” Anthony said on the telecast. “I love Coach (Roy) Williams and Coach (Hubert) Davis, it really felt like a family to me. If it’s up to me I’d be on campus tomorrow.”

Anthony, who is ranked No. 1 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25, was named first team ALL-USA this season.

Anthony is the third commitment in North Carolina’s 2019 haul, joining fellow Chosen 25 star IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) forward Armando Bacot (No. 12) and Pickerington (Ohio) Central Hugh School point guard Jeremiah Francis.