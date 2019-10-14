Chosen 25 No. 1 player Cade Cunningham won’t let recruitment stress him

Cade Cunningham isn’t having it.

While four weekends of red carpet rolling during official visits to Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Florida and his most current visit to Kentucky this past weekend, were “great” they also make his impending college decision that much harder.

“It’s tough for sure,” Cunningham said. “I’d always heard it would be, but now I really know.”

There’s no easing up with a visit to Washington still left on the docket, but Cunningham said he’s already made a conscious decision “not to let this part stress me out.”

“I told myself I’m just going to enjoy the visits,” Cunningham said. “I’m not overthinking things. I’m just going to see everything and have a good time. I’m staying open and I’m getting information, but the most important thing for me is to have fun.”

Cunningham seemed to be having a ball on the court this summer, averaging 25.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 2.9 turnovers, 1.5 blocks and 1.4 steals a game while leading the Texas Titans to a 12-1 record in the Nike EYBL. He also led the USA U19 team to a gold medal, posting 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the final game.

All in a summer’s work for the No. 1 player in the country.

Last month, Cunningham took over the top spot in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25.

“It’s kinda shocking to hear that, but it’s a blessing,” Cunningham said. “I’m humbled to hear that people think that I’m that good. I just want to prove them right. What I’m working for is to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft and, ultimately, the No. 1 player in the world, so this is a small step in the right direction.”

