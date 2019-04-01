Chosen 25 No. 1 player Cole Anthony is down to four schools

Just after the McDonald’s All American Game last week, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) point guard Cole Anthony said that instead of making his announcement at GEICO Nationals this week, he would be waiting until “late April.”

Now he’s cut his list of schools to four.

Anthony, who was named MVP of the McDonald’s All American Game, is down to North Carolina, Georgetown, Notre Dame and Oregon.

Wake Forest didn’t make the final cut.

Anthony averaged 18 points, 10.2 assists and 10.2 rebounds a game this season for the Warriors, who will open at GEICO Nationals on Thursday.

Check out the video below of Anthony breaking down his schools at McDonald’s practice.