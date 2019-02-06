Chosen 25 offensive tackle Darnell Wright signs with Tennessee

Huntington (W.Va.) High School offensive tackle Darnell Wright is officially off the board to Tennessee; the 6-foot-6, 320-pound star picked the Vols over West Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama live on ESPNU’s National Signing Day Special show.

Wright is the No. 1 offensive lineman and the No. 8 overall prospect in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 football rankings.

After domiatin the competition during the high school season, Wright was even more dominant in practices at the Under Armour All-American Game last month.

He’ll will be expected to make an immediate impact for the Vols, who boast a top 25 recruiting class.

