Chosen 25 PG Caleb Love commits to North Carolina

Caleb Love couldn’t pass up the chance.

Last season, Coby White dominated as a scoring point guard in North Carolina’s fast-paced system and ended up being picked No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Draft in June.

RELATED: Caleb Love torn in his decision

This year, Cole Anthony is expected to have similar success and is already being projected as a top 5-10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Love is cut from the same cloth; a scoring point guard who thrives in transition and puts up points in bunches.

“It’s just the perfect system for me,” Love said. “And after this season, North Carolina will have had two guys like me that went in the lottery. It’s just perfect for me in a lot of ways.”

To that end, Love committed to North Carolina over Missouri Tuesday night.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it was the right decision for me,” said Love, a senior at Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Missouri). “I’m just excited to be a part of the North Carolina family.”

This past summer, Love averaged 15.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game for Brad Beal Elite (Missouri).

RELATED: Chosen 25 Basketball Rankings

“I thought long and hard about this and I talked to a lot of people and this was the school for me,” said Love, who is ranked No. 24 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. “I just like Coach (Roy) Williams. He’s a man of his word, and I really respect that about him. He’s developed so many great point guards, and I know that I can learn a lot from him.”

Love is North Carolina’s third commitment from the 2020 class, joining fellow Chosen 25 players Day’Ron Sharpe, a forward at Montverde (Florida) Academy who is ranked No. 25, and Walker Kessler, a center at Woodward Academy (Fairburn, Georgia) who is ranked No. 20.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY