Chosen 25 PG Caleb Love ‘torn’ between North Carolina and Missouri  

At this point, Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Missouri) point guard Caleb Love will just “be happy when it’s all over.”

Said stance is far from uncommon a day away from what some deem to be the biggest decision of an elite basketball player’s life to this point.

On Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, Love will announce his decision between Missouri and North Carolina.

“It’s not gonna be an easy decision for me,” said Love, who is ranked No. 24 in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2020. “I knew it would be tough, but I didn’t know how tough. It’s hard when you can’t go wrong either way.”

Given that he likes and respects both schools equally, according to Love, Missouri has the hometown angle and North Carolina has the tradition and opportunity working for it.

Tar Heels point guard Cole Anthony will likely be one-and-done, meaning Love could potentially slide right in and take over the reigns for Roy Williams.

If projections hold true, Anthony will go in the NBA Draft Lottery, the second time in as many years that North Carolina has sent a scoring point guard that high.

Coby White was picked No. 7 overall by the Chicago Bulls in June.

“That’s big having two guards like me be in position to play their games,” Love said. “Coby did his thing and Cole is set to do his thing too. The style fits my game. It’s a great situation for me.”

Still, Love said his connection with Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin and the love he gets at Missouri makes Tuesday’s decision nearly impossible.

“I would be in a great situation at Missouri too,” Love said. “Coach Martin is a great coach, and I feel like they’re moving in the right direction there. I know that I would have success there too. It’s a tough one.”

This past summer, Love averaged 15.8 points, 5.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game for Brad Beal Elite (Missouri).

Love visited Missouri the weekend of Sept. 6 and went to North Carolina the weekend of Sept. 20.

“Both are great schools with great coaches and fans,” Love said. “It’s just really gonna come down to what’s best for me at the end of the day. I’m 50-50 on it.”

