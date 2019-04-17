Chosen 25 Player Cassius Stanley narrows down college choice to four schools

To say that Cassius Stanley is ready to get his recruitment process over with would be putting it mildly.

“It’s a headache to deal with because when you have great options it’s not easy at all,” Stanley said. “I want to get it over with.”

The good news is that the relief to his headache could come “any day now,” according to Stanley.

The decision will come down to UCLA, Kansas, Oregon or Duke, which only jumped in to the recruitment “a month and a half ago,” according to Stanley.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard took an official visit to Duke this past weekend.

“It was cool,” said Stanley, who was named to the ALL-USA team.

“More than anything, it was good for me to see a school on another coast. It’s historic and they worship basketball there in North Carolina so that’s cool.”

This past season, Stanley led Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) to a second consecutive CIF State Open Division title, averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists a game. The Trailblazers (32-3) finished No. 12 overall in the USA Today Super 25.

“The last few months have been intense and a headache,” said Stanley, who is ranked No. 16 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25. “I’m ready to be stress-free and happy again and know and be excited about where I’m going to college. It’s just time.”