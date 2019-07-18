Chosen 25 player Haynes King commits to Texas A&M

USA Today Sports

Photo: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

July 18, 2019

Tennessee football’s pursuit of a second four-star quarterback for its 2020 class fell short Wednesday.

Haynes King committed to Texas A&M, according to 247Sports. The Longview (Texas) recruit took an official visit to Tennessee in June.

The Vols already have Harrison Bailey committed. The Marietta (Ga.) standout is the No. 120 prospect in the nation and the No. 5 pro-style quarterback, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Jul 2, 2019; Frisco, TX, USA; Quarterback Haynes King plays in the 7 on 7 tournament at the Ford Center at The Star. Photo: Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

UT continued its pursuit of King, who is the No. 79 overall prospect and No. 3 dual-threat quarterback. But the Texas prospect decided to stay in the state. King also took official visits to Auburn and Duke.

Bailey committed to Tennessee in November over Michigan, Alabama, Auburn and many more. The 6-foot-4, 224-pound Bailey recently told USA TODAY he had continued to hear from other schools, but he is firmly committed to UT.

 “I’ve been out recruiting for them,” he said.

UT’s 2020 class has 11 members and is ranked No. 29 in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.

