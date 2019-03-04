USA Today Sports

Chosen 25 player Keion Brooks sets date for college announcement

March 4, 2019

There’s a time and a place, but not a decision (that we’re aware of).

Keion Brooks, one of the nation’s top prep basketball prospects, said Sunday on Twitter that he will name his college destination on March 15.

Brooks, who transferred from Fort Wayne North to LaLumiere before this season, has IU among his finalists, along with Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan State and UCLA. He had previously considered Purdue.

The 6-7 wing is listed as the nation’s No. 23 recruit by 247Sports. He led Fort Wayne North to a regional final as a junior, losing to eventual Class 4A state runner-up Carmel.

In may be indicative of nothing, but about a week ago he endorsed Center Grove’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, an IU commit, for IndyStar Mr. Basketball. Brooks would have been in the running had he stayed in an IHSAA-affiliated program.

