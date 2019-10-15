Chosen 25 point guard Daeshun Ruffin said Alabama is coming at him the hardest

It’s been four months since Callaway High School (Jackson, Mississippi) point guard Daeshun Ruffin decommitted from Auburn to take a step back and “slow down and take my time” with the recruitment process.

Since then, Ruffin’s recruitment has only picked up pace, especially as it pertains to Alabama.

“I would definitely say that they’re recruiting me the hardest right now,” said Ruffin, who is ranked No. 13 overall in USA Today Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2021. “They call me all the time and check on me all the time. They’re coming strong.”

Ruffin took an unofficial to Alabama recently and raved about the atmosphere and the fans.

“They have some of the best fans in the country,” Ruffin said. “They really care about their team, and that’s big to see.”

This summer, Ruffin was big to see.

He averaged 25.8 points, 5.3 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for MEBO Team Hood (Mississippi). Ruffin exploded for 51 points in one game this summer playing in the Nike EYBL, which most consider the toughest league of the three shoe circuits.

Makes sense why Alabama, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and even Auburn are still vying for a shot to land the shifty guard.

“I’m just taking my time with everything this time around,” said Ruffin, who added that he’ll “definitely” be taking officials to Alabama, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Auburn soon. “I feel like I rushed things the first time around, and I don’t want to make that mistake this time.”

